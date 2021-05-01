Hyderabad: Father-son duo held for selling oxygen cylinders at high prices  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner’s Task Force of the Central Zone team raided a gas agency in Mallepally, Bazar Ghat, on Friday and nab two persons, a father-son duo, for selling oxygen cylinders at inflated prices. The accused Chandrakanth, 50, and Ravikanth, 31, are residents of Ramdev Heights at Puranapool Dargah. They ran a gas agency under the name of United Gas Agencies. The accused would buy oxygen cylinder from distributors at government prices, but sell them illegally at higher rates. The cops seized 41 cylinders of 40-litre capacity and 16 cylinders of 10-litre capacity.