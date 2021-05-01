NIMS likely to be converted into Covid treatment centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of rising cases in the State, the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) is likely to be converted into a dedicated Covid-19 treatment facility. According to sources, the hospital will start catering to Covid patients from Monday and the process of turning it into a Covid hospital will be done in a phase manner, starting with the emergency department building followed by the Millennium Block. However, when contacted, the senior officials of the NIMS and State Public Health Department neither confirmed nor denied the information.