STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Seized drugs being put into immediate use

Learning lessons from the past, the Telangana police are now accompanied by the Drug Inspectors while catching gangs selling drugs used for Covid-19 treatment illegally.

Published: 01st May 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Learning lessons from the past, the Telangana police are now accompanied by the Drug Inspectors while catching gangs selling drugs used for Covid-19 treatment illegally. At a time when the entire State is facing a shortage of supplies for Covid-19 treatment, this ensures that the pharmaceutical drugs are brought into use immediately. 

Last year, while drugs were seized, due to the lack of coordination and proper storage facility, they went to waste. At present, whenever police, especially specialised teams like Task Force and Special Operations Teams get a tip-off about these gangs, they immediately alert the Drug Inspectors concerned and along with them arrest the offenders. 

In their presence, the drugs are seized and a seizure panchnama is drawn. Then, the seized drugs are handed over to the government hospital in the area. The drugs are immediately brought into use for the Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment in the respective hospitals.“The entire process, from the seizure to the handing over of the drugs to the hospital, is documented and videographed. The videographic evidence is produced in the court as evidence against the accused. Since hospitals have storage facilities, the drugs last longer, avoiding the wastage of many life-saving drugs,” a senior police official said.

The spike in cases of blackmarketing of pharmaceutical drugs has been reported from March 2021. 
With the increase in demand for emergency drugs, the police nabbed many offenders. However, the problem of proper storage stayed. 

However, after much consultation and a series of meetings with the Drug Control Administration and the Health Department, the police started cracking a whip against these gangs from the third week of April. 
Since then, more than 10 cases of blackmarketing Remdesivir has been registered in the tri-commissionerates in the city and also in Warangal and Karimnagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp