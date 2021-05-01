Two commercial complexes fined Rs 50K by GHMC over parking policy violation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate Of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), a wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on two commercial complexes each for the violation of parking policy.After the introduction of parking policy, this is the first time that fines were slapped on the erring commercial complexes. After receiving a complaint, the EVDM inspected the places where the parking violation was observed and then imposed fines on Pavani Prestige Commercial Complex in Ameerpet and Ahuja Estate in Abids for misusing parking and common areas in the commercial building.

In March 2018, the State government issued a policy on parking to address the various issues related to parking. Also as per Building Rules, an adequate number of off-street parking spaces, as specified in the building rules, will have to be provided by the owners of the commercial complexes, malls, multiplexes to meet the demand generated by their employees and visitors.

Civic body to procure water tankers and disinfectant

In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the GHMC has floated tenders to procure additional 30 retrofitted water tankers and 546.75 tonnes of disinfectant liquid (sodium hypochlorite solution) to intensify spraying at public places on a war footing basis.