Boy injured in freak transformer explosion, out of danger currently

A transformer explosion on Friday at an apartment in Moula Ali left a five-year-old boy severely injured.

Published: 02nd May 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A transformer explosion on Friday at an apartment in Moula Ali left a five-year-old boy severely injured. The boy P Sainesh received burns all over his body and was rushed to a private hospital. While initially his condition was critical, doctors say that he is out of danger now. However, he continues to be under observation for 48 hours.  

“He had just stepped out of the flat and came down. When he was passing by the transformer, it exploded suddenly, injuring him very badly,” Nainesh’s mother Sai Sindhuja told media persons. A case has been registered at Kushaiguda police station and for further investigation is being carried out.

While they are residents of Neredmet, Sindhuja, with her two children, were living at her parents’ home at Sunrise Apartments in MJ Colony, Moula Ali, after she underwent a tubectomy procedure. Her husband Dhanunjaya Sharma is a priest at a temple.

On Friday, when the family members were at home, the boy went down to play where  the incident took place. It was found that the transformer is set up at a short height and there’s no fence around it. Police suspect the explosion was a result of a short circuit in the machine, however all angles are being probed.

