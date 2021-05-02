STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brothel house raided, four organisers held

Bala Murali Krishaha, Ganga Reddy at Plot No 59, Road no 01, KPHB Colony. The four accused have confessed to their crime.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A brothel house operating in KPHB Colony was raided by the police on Saturday after receiving credible information. Along with the complainant, a man and woman police staff, disguised as the mediators were part of the raid. The special operation found the organisers Chappidi Mounika and Chinthakula Shiva Prasad managing a brothel house under the label of a spa centre along with other accused Ch.

The four accused have confessed to their crime. The police seized Rs 540 in cash, one laptop, six smartphones, one Paytm scanner, one card-swiping machine, attendance register and books.

