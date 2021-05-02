STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI granted custody of tainted GST official Gandhi, wife may be quizzed

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was granted a four-day custody of tainted GST official Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi by the Special CBI Court on Saturday. 

Published: 02nd May 2021 12:59 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was granted a four-day custody of tainted GST official Bollineni Srinivasa Gandhi by the Special CBI Court on Saturday. A CBI official confirmed that Gandhi was sent to custody for four days, during which time he will be questioned in detail in connection with the Disproportionate Assets case registered against him. His wife Sireesha is also an accused in the same case.
Officials said that though she is not arrested, she will be questioned in due course as a part of the investigation. 

The CBI had registered a case in July 2019 against Gandhi and his wife on the allegations of illicitly enriching themselves to the tune of over `3.74 crore. During the investigation, CBI issued notices under provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code. However, the accused didn’t cooperate with the investigation and didn’t furnish requisite information and documents pertaining to the case.

It was further alleged that the accused influenced the witnesses and dissuaded them from joining the investigation and disclosing relevant facts in the case. The accused furnished false and fabricated Covid-positive reports in the name of his family members to evade the arrest, the CBI said.Finally, the agency arrested him on April 21, 2020.

