Cops nab 2 school dropouts for series of bike thefts 

HYDERABAD: Two youngsters allegedly involved in a series of bike thefts were arrested by the Cyberabad police at Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB) on Saturday. The accused Byagari Narender, worked at a tent house, while Shaik Iliyas, worked a daily labourer, and was involved in a chain snatching case as a minor.

On Friday night, a special team deputed to nab the offenders noticed an old offender Javed and Iliyas moving suspiciously and apprehended them for questioning. On inquiry, Iliyas admitted to having stolen bikes along with Narender. Javed was let off and Iliyas was taken into custody. Based on his confession, Narender was also detained.

Police found that the duo stole four bikes in the last three months in KPHB and Jagathgiri Gutta. They had stored the bikes at an isolated area in Beeramguda and were waiting to sell them at cheaper rates. Police found that the duo, who are both school dropouts, were working, but due to insufficient income to suit their extravagant lifestyle, turned to a life in crime.

Using a duplicate key, they would steal parked bikes from apartments, commercial spaces and residential areas, the police said. The police seized four stolen bikes including a Royal Enfield. They were arrested and sent to judicial remand.