Ex-IMD meteorologist dies due to Covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: B Raja Rao, a well-known meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, who had retired just last year from the organisation, died of Covid-19 on Saturday morning. He played an important role in the organization in preparation of the weather bulletins and was well-known among the media fraternity for answering queries on the weather conditions.

His condition worsened in the last two days and shifting him to a ventilator also did not result in a positive outcome, informed a former colleague of Rao. IMD Hyderabad in charge Director, Dr K Naga Ratna said, “He was a great person and was very hard working. Always a friend to the media and first to offer his expertise on weather. I am still shocked to learn of his demise.”