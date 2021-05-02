Killer biker sent to 14-day judicial remand

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old man riding a bike in inebriated condition led to an accident, killing the 29-year-old pillion rider, in between Orella and Mondivagu village of Chevella Mandal, earlier in April. The driver was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for a period of 14 days on Friday.

The rider Manki Maraiah was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol on his Hero CBZ bike at a high speed, due to which the pillion rider was flung onto the road before succumbing to serious injuries. The case has been registered against Manki Maraiah, resident of Tangutoor village, for an act amounting to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.