Oxygen Express to  arrive in Telangana today

HYDERABAD: Nearly 124.26 metric tonnes of oxygen is on its way to Telangana from Odisha on board the Oxygen Express. Loaded with five tankers, the train has commenced its journey from Angul in Odisha, and is expected to arrive at Secunderabad on Sunday evening. The five empty tankers were sent to Angul from Secunderabad Cantonment Military Siding on April 28. A second train with four empty tanks were sent to Odisha on Friday, and will return to Telangana in a few days.

The liquid oxygen being transported in these tanks is a cryogenic cargo, which has many limitations, like the maximum speed at which it can be transported, maximum acceleration and deceleration, and loading restrictions. The route mapping of the train along the green corridor has been done taking all these factors into account.

Oxygen Express trains were launched by the Indian Railways to provide safe, secure, hassle-free and fast transportation of oxygen to different parts of the country amid the pandemic. Under this initiative, road tankers (both empty and loaded) are transported by the Railways through the Ro-Ro (Roll on-Roll Off) service. These trains are operated at the request of the State governments.