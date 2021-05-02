Technical glitches render Amberpet crematorium defunct

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s electric crematorium in Amberpet, which used to receive close to a dozen bodies daily of Covid-19 victims, stopped functioning on Saturday due to technical issues. When Express visited the crematorium, there were three bodies that could not be cremated and the kin were informed by the crematorium staff to take the bodies back. The electric crematorium receives bodies mostly from the Gandhi Hospital and the Hyderabad District Hospital at King Koti.

When contacted, the crematorium staff said that the furnace for burning bodies is being maintained by a private company based in Chennai, which has been informed regarding the problem. However, it will take a while for the concerned personnel to visit Hyderabad and carry out repairs.

The electric crematorium in Amberpet, which used to receive bodies of Covid-19 infected persons daily, lays non-operational | S Senbagapandiyan

As the number of deaths of Covid-19 patients increases daily in the Gandhi and King Koti hospitals, the malfunctioning of Amberpet electric crematorium is expected to add to the miseries of the families of the dead.

While a Hindu cremation ground is located right next to the Amberpet electric crematorium, it is not accepting bodies of Covid-19 patients. It has put up a message in its office to this effect. Anyone bringing the body of a Covid-19 patient there, is directed to the electric crematorium.