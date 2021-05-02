Two held for peddling ganja, one absconding

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner’s Task Force of South Zone team along with Falaknuma police on Saturday nabbed two offenders reportedly transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam and selling in the city.

Belonging to the same family, the accused from Nalgonda district, Mohd Khader, 26, and Mohd Aziz planned to transport ganja to solve their financial crisis The house of Mohd Mujeeb in Chandrayangutta was used to hide the banned drug. The police nabbed the two offenders while Aziz is still absconding. They seized 50 kgs of ganja along with an Innova car and two mobile phones.