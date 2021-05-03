3 held for selling Remdesivir illegally in Hyderabad  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Based on a tip off, the South Zone task force team along with Malakpet police on Sunday arrested three persons for reportedly selling Remdesivir illegally at inflated prices. The police seized two injections from their possession and sent them to judicial remand. The accused Mohd Abdul Nayeem, owner of a medical agency, along with his associates Mohd Munawar Qadri, a travel agent, and Mohd Abdul Qamar, a mobile salesperson, were selling the antiviral drug at Rs 35,000, while the market price is Rs 3,490.

On questioning, the accused admitted that they had purchased the drug from a retailer in Gulzar Houz for treatment of a relative, but since the relative passed away, they decided to sell it to earn some money.However, they could not furnish any documents to support their claims. The police are probing if they had earlier supplied any drugs to people illegally. A case has been registered against them under Sections 420 and 188 of the IPC, Essential Commodities Act, Drugs & Cosmetics Act and Disaster Management Act.