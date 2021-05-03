STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad police deploys special teams at Gandhi hospital

Constantly engaging with the attendees and staff in the Gandhi hospital, Anjani Kumar assured safety in the hospital and its premises. 

Published: 03rd May 2021 09:43 AM

Police, Crime

Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a video posted by the YouTube channel of Hyderabad City Police, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar shared inputs on the security arrangements made by the police at Gandhi Hospital. The PC also thanked all the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and technicians for their service. Also, a discussion was held with the police working in the hospital. 

He shared, “Every wing, department and branch is receiving full cooperation from the police. Approximately 30 Sub-Inspectors are working in every shift. Attendees and helpers are limited to a specific line in order to control the crowd. A quick-reaction team is slotted in order to supervise the crowd who come for admissions and also the crowd that come as attendees with patients in the ambulance.”

One Sub-Inspector is slotted in the seven-floor main wing of the Gandhi Hospital and constables are allotted at both Covid and non-Covid mortuary. Associated with the Seva Bharathi Organisation, a separate tent for the police personnels has also been set up. The working police personnel in the hospital premises follow the guidelines issued by the Government of India to dispose of the bodies of patients who died of Covid-19 and alert the families to take necessary precautions. 

Ambulance movements are also being coordinated with the police. Constantly engaging with the attendees and staff in the Gandhi hospital, Anjani Kumar assured safety in the hospital and its premises. He also took to his personal Twitter handle asking people to be doubly cautious of the valuables they carry while visiting hospitals. He suggested people to not carry any valuables and to avoid such happenings. 

Hyderabad
India Matters
