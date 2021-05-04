HYDERABAD:\u00a0 Asifnagar police launched a hunt to nab the accused who had reportedly attacked a techie at an ATM vestibule in Mehdipatnam on April 21. The victim succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Sunday. The victim Dhana Ramesh Kumar, on April 21, went out to withdraw money from the ATM situated near his house at night.\u00a0He returned a couple of hours later with injuries. He told his wife that two unidentified persons assaulted him and robbed his gold jewellery, cash and mobile phone. He was admitted to the hospital next day and got discharged a few days later.\u00a0He was later taken to another hospital at Kukatpally, where he died undergoing treatment. Police suspect that he died due to the injuries from the assault. Asifnagar police registered a murder case and have started investigation.\u00a0