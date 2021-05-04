HYDERABAD: A businessman from Ameerpet approached police against the makers of Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan\u2019s latest release Vakeel Saab, alleging that his mobile number was used in the movie without his permission. As a result, he was receiving calls from unknown persons. Following his complaint, Punjagutta police started an inquiry.Sudhakar in his complaint stated that in one of the scenes in the movie, his mobile number is used in a derogatory manner.After the movie released on April 9, Sudhakar started receiving calls from unknown numbers asking for soliciting services. Due to the huge flow of calls, he was going through mental stress, he said.Sudhakar told police that he had informed the callers about his profession and blocked several numbers, but still people were calling him, particularly at odd hours and using vulgar language.He sought action against the makers of the film for using his mobile number in the movie without his permission and causing damage to his name.Punjagutta police said they are inquiring into the complaint and have also sent it for legal advice.