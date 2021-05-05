Beyond call of duty

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD : Ps the fight against Covid-19 becomes dire, frontline workers are going above their call of duty to help and assuage the pain of thousands who are being directly or indirectly affected by the pandemic.

The most crucial fighters in this battle are doctors who are busting myths, offering medical advice and treating patients for free in a collective effort to quell the second wave which does not show any sign of relenting. We speak to three such doctors in Hyderabad who are actively busting myths on their social media handles, directing people to the right resources and are also acting as counsellors.

‘People have become lax’

Dr B Sujeeth Kumar, a consultant surgeon, has been treating hundreds of Covid-19 patients for free over the past one year. Through his non-profit organisation, the Sujeeth Foundation, he is trying to make healthcare affordable to the underprivileged sections of the society. Right now, he says, he is managing over 160 Covid cases in a day over the phone. Through his social media handles, the doctor replies to queries and busts myths about the pandemic. When asked to talk about the most common myths he has come across, he says:

Many still have many misconceptions about vaccines. They think that they will contract the virus if they take the vaccine, which is not true. What’s happening here that the vaccination centres, especially the poorly-ventilated ones, have become hotspots of the virus due to large gatherings there. It is imperative to wear double masks and maintain all other safety precautions to keep Covid-19 at bay.

Those who tested positive are repeating RT PCR test within a few days, and are roaming around if the result is negative. However, it can be a false negative. Rapid Test has 40 percent sensitivity and RT PCR only 70 percent. An infected person can get a negative result due to less viral load, but she is capable infecting others.

Another instance when a person can register a false negative is when a swab test fails to pick up the virus due to repeated gargling by the patient. So, it is necessary that every patient follows 14-day home isolation protocol strictly. Even after the isolation period, they should exercise caution for another two weeks.

‘I have been a Covid-19 patient’

After clocking long, high-pressure shifts at the hospital, Dr Krishna Reddy Pingle, a radiologist, comes back home not to lay back and relax, but to go live on Instagram and create awareness about the grim Covid situation in the city. “Many do not know what Covid does to the body and how they should tackle it. Through my Instagram Lives, I want to spread the word because I myself have been a Covid patient,” he says. He urges people to stop wearing fabric masks, such as cotton masks, and only use the N95.

“The knit of these fabric masks does not block the virus, thereby letting it pass through. Please wear an N95 mask only,” he says. The radiologist goes on to bust a major myth that sanitisers are better then washing your hands with water and soap.

“A sanitiser only kills bacteria and not viruses. Also, excessive use of sanitiser can lead to allergic reactions in some people. The idea is to keep your hands clean at all times, and water and soap do the job perfectly,” he says. Apart from busting myths surrounding the pandemic, Dr Pingle has also been guiding patients on which hospital to go to, based on the availability of oxygen beds, and counselling them.

‘Pregnant women should get vaccinated’

Padma Shree Awardee Dr Majula Anagani is a known face in the medical fraternity. She is the go-to gynaecologist for many celebrities that the city boasts of. Through her YouTube channel ‘Know Your Health With Dr Manjula Anagani’, which has 3.13k subscribers, she has been spreading awareness about women’s health issues. During the pandemic, her Instagram account, which has 24.1k followers, has become a source of reliable information for pregnant women and others alike.

When asked about the common myths she has been busting, she says: “Many come to me asking if they can get vaccinated if they are on their periods.Yes, you can take the vaccine even during your periods. If you notice any side effects like delayed periods or a heavy cycle after vaccination, understand that it is only temporary.

Regarding pregnancy, she adds: “You can think of pregnancy as the virus does not cause any abortions or anomalies. In case you contract the virus while you are pregnant, your treatment course will remain the same as any other positive patient. You can also breastfeed your child if you have the corona.I strongly advise all expecting women to take the vaccine which can be taken throughout the pregnancy.”

Know Your Facts

Several mutant strains of the novel Coronavirus are in the air and it’s not only infecting people but also giving rise to a whole lot of panic and rumours. Myths as silly as chugging alcohol and sunbathing can kill the virus have been flying thick and fast. Read on as we bust some of these misconceptions

Covid spreads faster in cold climates

Hot, cold, dry or humid, the virus is unstoppable in any kind of climate. The only way to contain it is by wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and sneezing or coughing into the bend of elbow or into a tissue

Rinse your nose with saline solution to prevent Covid

This can help you recover from a common cold, but not Covid

Eat garlic to prevent Covid

Garlic is know for its antimicrobial properties but there is no evidence to prove that it provides immunity from the infection

Hot baths do the trick

The average body body temperature is between 35 degrees C and 37 degrees C, and taking a hot water bath will not change this. Showering with very hot water can harm your skin

The vaccine impacts pregnancy

This myth has been going around on social media. It claims that antibodies made from the Covid-19 vaccines will bind to proteins in the placenta (the organ that gives an unborn baby food and oxygen) and stop pregnancy. Studies don’t support this

Digital thermometers can detect the infection

NO! Digital thermometers can merely measure body temperature. And, a fever is one of the symptoms of Covid. So next time a security guard denies you entry into a supermart or your office because the thermometer reading was high, don’t panic. Go home, take a paracetamol and get yourself tested as soon as possible.

