Man sentenced for life for murdering daughter

His wife Padma was working as a teacher in a government school, but after her sudden death, he was to get a job on compassionate grounds.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Amburi Venkatesh, who was accused of killing his daughter at Nalgonda in 2012, was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life. The court also imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on the perpetrator. Venkatesh had killed his daughter Amburi Shivani by strangling her with a towel. 

His wife Padma was working as a teacher in a government school, but after her sudden death, he was to get a job on compassionate grounds. Thinking that their daughter would be an obstruction for him to get married again and may also create additonal trouble, he killed her.

According to the police, Venkatesh along with his family had been residing at Boyawada in Nalgonda. It was found that Venkatesh wanted to go for a second marriage after he got the job, but thinking that Shivani would be an obstruction towards his second marriage, he thought. He strangled her with a towel to make it seem like she killed herself. 

Later during the inquiry, he confessed to killing his daughter. During the trial, the material seized from the scene of the crime and the panch witnesses, produced by the prosecution, before the court, stood evidence against him.

