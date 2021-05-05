Think twice before you slug

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Slugging, a beauty trend which has been doing the rounds on the Internet, has given rise to endless debates about whether it is suitable for all skin types and in all climates. This hack involves applying a generous layer of petroleum jelly or any other occlusive substance on top of the other nutritious substances on the face. The idea is to seal in the goodness of the creams and serums so that they do their magic overnight, literally.

Many vouch by this technique, but a few are wary of applying such sticky substances on their face. We clear the air with some expert advice. According to Dr Syed Shazia Fatima, a cosmetic physician, slugging is being practised for ages now. “We have been using this technique for different parts of the body, especially where the skin tends to dry out the most -- elbows, ankles, etc. Slugging basically ensures better contact between the skin and the nutritious substances you apply on your face, thereby giving you optimum results,” she says.

But Dr Shazia warns that the technique is not for everyone. “Especially those who are prone to acne and have sensitive skin should consult their dermatologist before trying this out. Because slugging blocks out the sweat and oil pores, which may not be the safest thing,” she says. Also, this hack is not recommended during the summer. Unless you have an extreme case of facial eczema, experts do not recommend this in the summer. Also, for Indian skin types the duration matters most.

Unlike what you read on the Internet, which tells you that you should generously apply apply Vaseline on your face and keep it overnight, Dr Shazia strongly recommends not more than two-four hours. So next time you come across such a hack on the Internet, please check with your dermatologist before trying it out.