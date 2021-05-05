Wrong no.: Bizman complains against Vakeel Saab makers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A businessman from Ameerpet approached the police against the makers of Vakeel Saab, a movie starring famous Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan, alleging that his mobile number was used in the movie without his permi-ssion.

Sudhakar, in his complaint, stated that in one of the scenes in the movie, his mobile number is shown in bad light. After the movie released on April 9, Sudhakar started receiving calls from unknown numbers asking for unfavourable services. Due to the huge flow of calls, he says he has to endure immense mental stress.

Sudhakar told the police that he had informed the callers about his profession and blocked several numbers, but still people were calling him, particularly at odd hours and using vulgar language.He sought action against the filmmakers for using his mobile number in the movie without his permission and causing irreparable damage to his reputation.

LEGAL OPTIONS BEING EXPLORED

Punjagutta police said they are probing into the matter, based on the complaint. The police are also exploring all legal options. M Niranjan Reddy, Inspector, Punjagutta police station, said they are awaiting the legal opinion on the complaint, following which they will proceed, as directed