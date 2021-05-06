Back-to-back rains improve Hyderabad's Air Quality Index

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the rains that lashed Hyderabad in the last few days, apart from giving some relief from the scorching heat, has also improved the city's air quality. According to data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) is being recorded in ‘good category’ since the last few days.

Hyderabad, on Tuesday, recorded AQI at 69, which falls under the 'good category'. While an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, that between 51 and 100 is satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

According to PCB scientists pollutant particles in the air got washed away due to the rainfall, resulting in improved air quality.