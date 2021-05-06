STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Back-to-back rains improve Hyderabad's Air Quality Index

According to data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board, the city's Air Quality Index is being recorded in 'good category' since the last few days.

Published: 06th May 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

A man enjoys the rain in Hyderabad

A man enjoys the rain in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the rains that lashed Hyderabad in the last few days, apart from giving some relief from the scorching heat, has also improved the city's air quality. According to data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) is being recorded in ‘good category’ since the last few days.

Hyderabad, on Tuesday, recorded AQI at 69, which falls under the 'good category'. While an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, that between 51 and 100 is satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

According to PCB scientists pollutant particles in the air got washed away due to the rainfall, resulting in improved air quality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad rains Hyderabad downpour Air Quality Index Hyderabad air quality Telangana State Pollution Control Board
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp