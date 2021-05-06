STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be a sport!

On World Athletics Day (May 5), we speak to some of the country’s sports icons and coaches about the importance of being fit and how to stay healthy in a pandemic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Training centres across Hyderabad have fallen silent with barely any practice sessions happening, coaches are twiddling their thumbs as they wait for things to ease out and the country’s top sports persons are forced to stay cooped up in their homes amid a raging pandemic.

On World Athletics Day (May 5), when they should be celebrating sports with intense training sessions and workout regimens, especially ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, they are all in a state of uncertainty for the second year in a row. 

Here’s a catch-22 situation. Covid-19 has put the spotlight on the need to stay fit, not only physically but also mentally. But no one’s able to go out in the open and flex those muscles, or meet up with friends and have a social life. We turn to the accomplished sports persons in Hyderabad and their coaches for advice on how to stay fit during a pandemic.

“Sports should be the primary subject in every person’s life. It helps build good health and immunity, which is a must these days,” says badminton coach Govardhan Reddy, who suggests that people should pick up a sport which does not demand body contact. Table tennis, badminton and tennis fall under this category. 

He also strongly feels that the government should encourage the youth get into sports as this will reduce the dependency on medicines. “This is the need of the hour. By playing a sport and staying fit, one can omit the dependency on medication. This way, even their energy is channeled into doing something useful and constructive. This applies mainly to the youngsters who are full of energy and stamina,” coach Govardhan says. We present here what some of the sports icons of the country have to say about the situation.

 Saina Nehwal, shuttler  
“Right now, it is not easy to ignore what is happening around us. Our social media feed is full of cries for help. It is difficult on concentrate on any task, including sports, because you will be disturbed by what you see around. I know that every athlete is thinking that she/he has to go on doing her/his job, but it is okay to become overwhelmed too,” says the former world number one. In such a scenario, the best thing to do is to disengage from one’s surroundings for at least three-four hours a day and do something that helps your mental health, she says. “It can be watching comedy shows or practising meditation. In this way, athletes will get the mental and physical stamina to pursue their dreams.”

 Nikhat Zareen, boxer
“Sports is important for everyone because it teaches you discipline and helps you stay fit physically, mentally and emotionally,” says the boxer, who is one among the many icons stuck at home unable to practise. “I’ve been at home for the last few days because there are no training sessions happening at the national camp. So, I’m trying my best to train at home itself.” Nikhat’s sole focus right now is to stay healthy and fit, while she keeps herself safe from Covid-19 by staying at home.

Parupalli Kashyap, shuttler
“We are all struggling because of the pandemic and are not in the best frame of mind. None of us were prepared for such a situation. Tournaments are getting canceled and we are worried about our fitness,” says the Arjuna Awardee. But he advises people to take it easy and pick up a sport whenever they get a chance to do so. “I urge parents to put their kids in any kind of sport. Competition teaches you a lot. It teaches you how to deal with wins and losses in walk of life. You will value fitness more,” he says.

Srikanth Kidambi, shuttler  
“Thanks to the pandemic, people have now understood the importance of staying fit. One does not need to exercise professionally but just do some simple workouts or activities to keep your heart rate in control. This itself will keep major ailments at bay,” he says. The Padma Shri awardee, who is busy training for two upcoming tournaments, advises that one should get into a routine. “We as sports persons have our days planned, we eat on time, workout on time. It’s a very disciplined life. A routine helps in keeping good health,” he says. Now with most people indoors because of the rising Covid cases, he suggests a 30 minute morning walk in the locality or a workout on a static cycle.

