Hyderabad civic body to convert function halls into COVID care centres for critical patients

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anticipating shortage of beds in government hospitals, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to utilise AC function halls in the city as COVID-19 care centres for critical patients.

According to the GHMC, function halls in each circle across six zones under the civic body's jurisdiction have been identified. Additional doctors and medical staff will be deployed for treating patients there.

Officials said that these facilities will be utilised when government hospitals run out of beds and ICU rooms. Since AC function halls are suitable for isolating patients, the GHMC has taken up this decision for catering to their treatment needs.

There are 30 circles in GHMC limits and the deputy commissioners in each circle have been alerted to keep ready one functional hall as a COVID-19 care centre in their respective areas. In Kukatpally zone alone, about 1,100 beds can be set up in five AC function halls in its limits. Officials estimate that as many as 400 beds can be set up in Naina Gardens Function Hall in Kukatpally.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, V Mamatha, Zonal Commissioner (Kukatpally), said that beds and required medical equipment will be set up in function halls when demand rises for ICU beds in the city. "To contain the spread of the virus, we have formed teams to take up door-to-door fever surveys. We have also commenced OP services in all UHCs and PHCs," she said.

Following shortage and non availability of beds for patients, Jalpally municipality has converted a premium function hall in Pahadishareef into a COVID care centre within 36 hours. Jalpally Municipality Commissioner G Praveen Kumar said that 50 beds were set up in this centre. "Facilities including oxygen, medicines and Xray are provided free of cost here," he said.

According to him, the function hall has been transformed as a mini corporate hospital with all required facilities for COVID-19 patients. Teams from medical, municipal and police departments are monitoring this centre 24/7, he added.