Hyderabad techie attacks health workers over COVID-19 vaccine delay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old IT employee was taken into police custody after he allegedly attacked two health workers over an argument during the vaccination drive at Khairatabad Wellness Centre on Wednesday. According to the police, Rajesh was waiting for his turn to get vaccinated when he saw an Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) and ASHA worker not wearing masks.

When he asked them the reason for not wearing masks and the delay in getting vaccinated, the conversation led to a heated argument. Later, when they informed Rajesh that the vaccines were exhausted, he got enraged and got into an argument with the duo again, after which he attacked them.

Both the employees then filed a complaint against Rajesh for his misconduct, and he was later taken into custody by the Saifabad pwolice.