Man selling spurious 'Red Label' tea arrested in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mangalhat police on Tuesday apprehended a Kirana store owner for for selling a local brand of tea powder by packing it in branded Red Label packets. The accused was identified as Narender Chowdary.

According to the police, they received a complaint from G Vijay Kumar, Senior Operations Manager from EIPR India Pvt Ltd, about the fraud which was happening. The police raided Chowdary's house, where they seized empty packing covers of Red Label, along with Exo Scrub and Vicks VapoRub.

The accused was charged under Section 420 of the IPC.