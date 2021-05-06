Two burnt alive in Hyderabad's Uppal as container van hits electric pole

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The driver of a container and his helper were burnt alive when their vehicle collided with an electric pole near the Modern Bread Factory area of Uppal.

Police say the accident took place when 38-year-old driver Shehzad and local guide Ganga Sagar (50) were en route to Uppal IDA from Shamshabad. The huge container was loaded with six Maruti cars.

As soon as it crashed into the pole, the power lines fell on the container, which caught fire. As the container went up in flames, both Ganga Sagar and Shehzad were charred to death. The six cars were also destroyed. Police identified the bodies with the help of their half-burnt Aadhar cards.