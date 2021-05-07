Hit and run: Hyderabad driver arrested for allegedly killing three labourers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The driver who allegedly caused the fatal accident at DLF Venture in mid-April killing three daily wage labourers was apprehended and sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Mohd Ilyas Ahmed Khan (47), a resident of Nagarkurnool.

Khan was allegedly driving his Toyota Etios in a rash manner when he ran over three persons sleeping on the footpath.

The deceased were identified as Patlavath Aruna, 40, Vadthya Sakku, 28, and Vadthya Lali, 29, who are all residents of Shamshabad and worked at a nearby construction site. The accused also reportedly left them even after realising the accident might have killed them.

According to the Section 134 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, it is the responsibility of the driver to help the injured persons in an accident by shifting them to the nearest hospital and also to inform the police about the circumstances of the accident. Additionally, his driving licence will be suspended under Sec 19 of the MV Act, 1988.