Gurudwaras in Hyderabad come at forefront of city's COVID-19 fight 

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While a majority of people are finding it difficult to procure oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients, a number of Sikh gurudwaras in the city are bridging this gap for patients in home isolation without charging any money.

For the last two weeks, the Gurudwara Sahib in Ameerpet and Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha (GSGSS) in Ashok Bazar, Afzalgunj are procuring oxygen cylinders and oxygen concentrators from the market so as to provide them for the underprivileged COVID-19 patients, free of cost.

In Hyderbad, oxygen cylinders and concentrators are being sold at three or four times the retail price in the black market as the city reels with a severe shortage. Harpreet Singh Gulati, a member of Gurudwara Sahib, Secunderabad, stated that they are providing 40 oxygen cylinders to patients for free and are in the process of procuring another 40 to 60 cylinders.

"Initially, we procured 40 cylinders of 10-litre capacity with a flowmeter, an oxygen face mask with a long multi-channel tube at Rs 12,500 each. Now the price has gone up to Rs 40,000 in the black market as there are no cylinders available in the market. Black marketers are hoarding them and selling at a premium," he added.

The Gurudwara Sahib in Ameerpet, despite consistent efforts, haven’t been able to procure oxygen concentrators, which are going for Rs 1.25 lakh, against the retail price of Rs 45,000. "Whatever may be the cost, the GSGSS is procuring 40 oxygen concentrators, which will arrive in a day or two, to help those in dire need," said GSGSS president S Gurucharan Singh Bagga. The State Government should take serious steps in arresting the black marketeers, he added.

The Jathedar (head priest) of the Sri Akal Takhat, Giani Harpreet Singh, which is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, appealed to citizens to come forward and extend all kinds of help to needy persons while noting that coronavirus infection has posed serious threat to the lives of people.

All Sikh organisations and Gurudwara management committees across should step forward and extend all kinds of help including distribution of essential items and medicines to the needy, he added.

