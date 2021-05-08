Memories of Ramzan

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD: It’s a dismal Ramzan, yet again. In our sanitised isolation, the boisterous crowds, the aroma of food and the contagious happiness reflecting from thousands of people in Old City now appears like a blurred memory. Be it food, piety, opportunities to perform charity or general joie de vivre, Old City had something to offer for everyone during Ramzan. As we inch towards another Eid during the Covid-19 pandemic, we ask Hyderabadis about their favourite Ramzan memories of pre-Corona days.

‘Missing those who live far away’

This has been the most disastrousRamzan of my life. This invisible virus has taken away so many lives and is leaving its mark on almost every home. I cannot help but recall what we would do during Ramzan before Covid-19 struck us. The first thing that I miss, of course, is the midnight street food market. People cutting across communities used to come in hordes to have their favourite dishes. We are also missing shopping in the night flea market. Since we fast throughout the day, we prefer making purchases after sunset as it’s cooler and saves energy. Another aspect being sorely missed by many are the grand Iftar parties. They were held not only with the intention of feeding the poor, but also welcoming others who were observing Roza. The pandemic has also affected how we pray. As the devout are afraid to congregate in mosques, they are opting to offer Salah at home. Last year, we offered even the Eid-ul-Fitr Namaz at home. Lastly, Ramzan is the time of the year when our relatives living in the UAE come home and celebrate Eid with near and dear ones. This year again, we have to exchange greetings and love through video calling. I pray that we do not have to see such a Ramzan again.

— Azam Khan, communications professional

‘I miss the vibe at Charminar at this time’

I miss the whole vibe of Old City during Ramzan. With the city wearing a ghostly look due to the night curfew, I am missing the crowds at Charminar. I miss the smiling faces, the contagious spirit. As I stay inside home now, I recall how I used to go out for night walks and morning visits with friends and family. The area would be decked with glittering lights, with the bangles in Laad Bazar adding their own shimmer. It was a favourite time for me to buy pearls and trinkets. We used to binge-eat biryani, chicken pakodi and fried noodles. The food trail would be incomplete without a mandatory cup of Irani Chai and ice cream at Moazzamjahi Market. The best part of the experience was how safe it was to be out there at night. Even amid the bustling crowd and late night hours, I received only warmth and kindness.

— Ravali Nakshatra, software data analyst

‘They came to seek chaotic, electric Old City’

Being born and brought up in the Old City of Hyderabad, Ramzan has always been a special experience of my life to witness and share with my family and friends from Hyderabad and other parts of the country. Jam-packed road from Madina to Charminar — where hawkers sell bangles, jewellery, clothes, shoes, accessories to the tiny bylanes serving the most delicious fast food, drinks and desserts which are exclusively available during the holy month — drew crowds from all over, including the people from different parts of India working in the multi-national companies in Hyderabad. They came to seek the electric, chaotic, loud and colorful experience of Old City. Food tours conducted by various Hyderabadi foodie groups were super-hit programmes for which many waited an entire year. Unfortunately, I will have to give these all a miss second time in a row, considering the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

— Rahool Saxena, translator



‘I dig out photos, reminisce about good times ’

Ramzan 2020-21 has been sad and disappointing. I now live in memories of the beautiful time. Being a Hyderabadi, I used to wait for the joyous month to begin to have Haleem. Every day was festive. My adda used to be at Sarvi Cafe in Banjara Hills. My friends used to gather there discussing everything under the sun while having Chai and Haleem. Also, the point was to find the best restaurants serving Haleem and brag about having them. I still remember that during my school time, a plate of Haleem used to cost `15, and having it every evening was mandatory. A visit to Charminar, especially on Eid, has been a constant feature throughout the years. The vibe of the city, the tehzeeb is something you can’t miss. If you want to feel Hyderabad, you have to be there. I used to buy bangles for my mother and ittar for myself, and then devour the street food. I now look back, recollect the best times, dig out pictures and hope that this pandemic is over soon.

— Raghuveer Koneru, resource consultant

