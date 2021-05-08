NSUI members held for creating ruckus at hospital near Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dundigal police detained NSUI State unit president Venkat Balmoor and 12 other unit members for allegedly attacking doctors and staff at the Mallareddy Hospital in Suraram on Friday.

Venkat and other members wore PPE kits and staged a protest in front of the hospital, demanding free treatment for COVID-19 patients under the Arogyasri Scheme. When hospital staff tried to convince them to go back, they picked up an argument with the staff and created a ruckus, damaging furniture and assaulting doctors.

Inspector P Ramana Reddy said that based on a complaint from the hospital staff, a case has been registered against the 13 persons on charges of criminal trespass and assault. Meanwhile, Venkat said that Minister Mallareddy had built the hospital by encroaching on pond lands without complying with buffer zone rules.