To moms,our biggest cheerleaders

Rapper Rahul Kumar Velpula, aka Roll Rida, gives all the credit for his success to mother Kala Velpula for what he is today.

Published: 08th May 2021 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Rapper Roll Rida and his mom

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a quote from Cardinal Mermillod says, “A mother is she who can take the place of all others, but whose place no one can take.” For more than a year now we have been battling with the pandemic that has made us all stay home and share our free time with our loved ones at home. In many families, this pandemic has been a blessed opportunity for people to come closer to their mothers. Ahead of Mother’s Day on May 9,  we ask a few from Hyderabad about the role their mothers play in their lives.

Rapper Rahul Kumar Velpula, aka Roll Rida, gives all the credit for his success to mother Kala Velpula for what he is today. He says, “My mother has been so happy that I am at home spending time with her. All these years I have spent time travelling and working, and she is happy about the fact that she can cook for me. My mother always stood by me. When the whole world said that I cannot be a rapper, she was the only one who believed in me and helped me move forward. She feels proud of what I am today. She doesn’t know what rap is but she supports me in every way.”

Dinker Kavala, an Indian playback singer, who has lent his voice for over a hundred Telugu songs, considers his mother to be his all-time inspiration. “Since my childhood my mom always taught me to be patient. She has been taking care of small things and making sure that we never missed out on our childhood. My father was extremely busy when I was a child, so my mom took over and devoted all her time to me and my brother. The foundation for any child creates a long-term impact on them. I have a daughter and I take the advice of my mother regarding her upbringing whenever I need.  My mom comes from a very big family and she was a gold medalist in MA (literature) stream. She gave up her career for her children as family comes first for her. Even today, my mom keeps telling  that family comes first.”

Shilpa Datla, an entrepreneur who lost her mother four years ago due to cancer says, “Amma was my world. She helped mould me into the person I am. Her lessons helped in shaping me, my career, my relationships and my family.  Many of my better memories revolve around her and even though she is not with me anymore her aura continues to be my guiding light.

Bhavneet Singh, a stand-up comedian, says that he goes back to his carefree childhood days during the time he is spending with her in the pandemic.  “This pandemic is not a good thing but if there is one silver lining to it, it is just that I can spend time with my mother and this wasn’t the case before as we were busy with our work. I realised that she is my best friend and no matter what happens, I share it with her. She is someone who guides me selflessly without expecting anything in return. I have inherited my wit and humorous side from her. She is smart and funny, and I am lucky that I get to spend time with her.

