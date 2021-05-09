Conman arrested for cheating job aspirants in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A ration dealer, Gurram Rajendra Prasad, who swindled several people by promising them clerical jobs in the Irrigation Department was arrested by the police on Saturday. Rajendra Prasad, who hails from Warangal, suffered losses in his business and was addicted to alcohol as well as gambling. He pretended to be a Superintendent in the Irrigation Department and devised a means of cheating gullible citizens. He would call job aspirants and promise them clerical jobs in return for huge sums of money.

He was previously arrested by the Madnapur police of Wanaparthy district for a similar crime. However, he was released the next month. Emboldened that he got away, Rajendra Prasad again called another man named Sumanth and promised him a job in the Irrigation Department. He demanded `6.5 lakh and the victim paid him through GPay in installments. However, since when the appointment did not come through, Sumanth filed a complaint and the accused was arrested.