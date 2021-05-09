STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Remdesivir sold illegally: Three held in separate cases

Both have been acquiring Remdesivir injections at its original price by claiming it to be an emergency for their family.

Published: 09th May 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker.

A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The police arrested three persons, two from Saroor Nagar and on from KPHB, on Saturday in two separate cases for illegally selling Remdesivir injections at inflated prices, and seized a total of five vials of the drug.In the first case, a real-estate agent K Jashwanth Kumar (29) and a nurse at KIMS Hospital Jessy had conspired to sell the vials of the drug at higher prices.

Both have been acquiring Remdesivir injections at its original price by claiming it to be an emergency for their family. They planned to sell the injections at higher prices to a person who had contacted Kumar. A team from Rachakonda police arrested Jashwanth while he was on his way to sell the drugs and seized three vials, a mobile phone and a bike from him. Meanwhile, Jessy is still absconding.

In the second case, Ch Venu Madhavan (46), who had lost his job at a construction company last year due the pandemic, started selling Remdesivir illegally to earn money. He would sell the drug for `34,000. After learning about Madhavan’s activities, the Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone team, apprehended him and seized two Remdesivir injections, a bike and a cell phone from him.

