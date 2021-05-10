STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Citizens cry foul, allege delay in online services

However, the officials claimed that there was no major impact on processing and as it was cut only around 60%.

Published: 10th May 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The slots for bookings for 56 different kinds of online services, including driving licence, permits, vehicle registration, transfer of ownership, renewals, have reduced to less than half, leading to a delay of weeks, not days. Sources say that though the number of slots has been reduced, the same has not been intimated to the public.

Even though it has been a week since the daily count was reduced, it’s yet to come to the notice of the general public, according to sources.The decision was taken after employees took the matter to the higher-ups, citing the pandemic as an issue. The higher officials responded by instructing the online service provider to limit the daily count. Even within the department, there was no formal communication. 

There are 74 RTA offices across 33 districts and 11 in Hyderabad, being visited by thousands. Applicants say that the process is getting delayed by weeks. When they tried applying online, unlike earlier, slots remained unavailable for services. During the normal days and even during the first wave of the pandemic, the number of slots per day remained at three-digits, but they were cut short to two-digits now. 

“It was started almost a week back and those who are trying to approach online or in-person to RTAs are left in the lurch. When the vehicle is transferred, the No-objection Certificate (NoC) is valid for 14 days, but due to slot bookings for clearing papers of ownership transfer, which is now getting delayed by weeks, the vehicle owners are suffering. Will the department waive off the penalties incurred during the delay,” asked M Dayanand, General Secretary, Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union.

However, the officials claimed that there was no major impact on processing and as it was cut only around 60%. “This was part of a precautionary measure, given the pandemic situation. The individuals, who approach the offices, are putting the employees at risk. We are trying to control the footfall,” stated P Ravinder Kumar, RTO Uppal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online services coronavirus Hyderabad
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp