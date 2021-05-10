Covid myth leads 9-year-old to burn injuries in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A common misconception about a Covid cure caused a nine-year-old boy to sustain burn injuries who spilled hot water over himself while trying steam inhalation.The boy was rushed to Continental Hospital for burns, and on testing, he and his mother were found to be Covid-19 positive. The boy was admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit.

Commenting on the treatment, Anjul Dayal, paediatric intensivist, Continental Hospital, said the child would require a few more hospital visits for the dressing and will require a skin grafting procedure later, but he is out of danger.

“Taking steam inhalation is usually a home remedy for common cold and cough and upper respiratory tract infections. There is not very sound scientific evidence to prove that taking steam prevents Covid-19,” the doctor said.

However, if the steam is given to a child, it should be done under the supervision of elders and with all the precautions to prevent spillage of hot water which can cause devastating burns and parental education is paramount to preventing these injuries, added Anjul Dayal.