HMA president succumbs to Covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sanjay Kapoor, who took over as president of the Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) in July 2020, passed away on Saturday due to Covid-19 after spending 13 days in the hospital.A press release noted that Sanjay had an experience of over 33 years in sales, marketing and operations of companies in industrial products, software services, medical equipment, conference, event sector and transportation.

It added that he was associated with international firms like Larsen & Toubro India, ITW, Borneo Technical Thailand and 3M Egypt.“Shocking to hear of the untimely demise of Sanjay Kapoor. In his passing, the All India Management Association (AIMA) and HMA have lost a dynamic leader. My sincere condolences to the bereaved family and to all at HMA,” said Rekha Sethi, Director General, AIMA.