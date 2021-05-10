STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speeding car runs over daily wage labourer

The incident happened hours after the vehicle was challaned for overspeeding at Kukatpally area.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A migrant daily wage labourer crossing the road was run over by a Jaguar-make SUV at Madhapur late on Saturday. The police said that though the vehicle driver was not drunk, the victim Ramchandar was in an inebriated condition, according to eyewitnesses. The incident happened hours after the vehicle was challaned for overspeeding at Kukatpally area.

According to the police, Rahul and Pramod were present in the vehicle. From Kukatpally, they were moving towards Madhapur to buy food. Midway, near the NIA office, when they took the main road, the victim was crossing the road. Without noticing him, Rahul, who was driving the car, ran him over. The victim received severe injuries on the head and died on the spot.

As per the records, the SUV vehicle of international brand Jaguar with registration number AP-23AC-7777 is registered in the name of a Saurabh Gupta, who also has five pending challans against him, of which five are for overspeeding and dangerous driving.  The police have registered a case and started their investigation against the accused. 

