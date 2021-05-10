Tension grips Nampally as groups clash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two groups clashed over rash driving at Patel Nagar of Nampally on Saturday. The police beefed up security in the area.Police said three cases were registered in connection with the case and patrolling has also been intensified as a precautionary measure.

They say a youngster who was riding a bike at high speed was stopped by the residents. When he was warned, he left only to return with a group of people. An argument broke out between the group and the locals, resulting in a tense atmosphere. Both groups entered into a scuffle, but police dispersed the crowd.