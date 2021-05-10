Tipu Khan Bridge now a dumping yard: Residents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Tipu Khan Bridge, near Langar Houz, one of the many heritage structures in the city, has become a garbage dumping ground, claim residents. After many residents raised alarm about the poor condition of the historic structure, on Sunday, MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar stated that the restoration work at the bridge would be taken up soon.The bridge was built by Nawab Tipu Khan Bahadur. The nine-arches bridge, built with stone is a reminder of the old architecture. However, the area around the bridge now is nothing more than a breeding ground for mosquitoes, covered with heaps of garbage.

Over the years, many heritage activists and residents from the area have raised the issue of the heritage structure being in ruins and neglected. “The bridge that could have been one of the many attraction points in the city is nothing more than a dumping area. As soon as you cross the bridge, one smells the foul stench of garbage. The river shore is full of hyacinth and heaps of waste. We hope measures are taken soon to renovate the area,” said M Abdul, a resident of the area. Responding to the complaints, Arvind Kumar took to Twitter and assured that the department would look into it soon.