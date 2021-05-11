STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Body positivity: Looks don’t matter

Sindhu is all for the body positivity movement as it provides mental relief to those who are constantly body shamed.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thin, fat, tall, short...who cares! Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Body positivity is the belief that everyone deserves a healthy body image, regardless of how society and popular culture define desirable shape, size or beauty. Here are some Hyderabadis who have fought society with this body positivity trend and realised that they are perfect in their own way.

For KL Vasudha, a homemaker, the ultimate priority is to be comfortable in her own skin. She makes sure that everything she wears is flattering to her and does not seem strange, yet look fashionable. Vasudha, who weighs 100 kg and suffers from a thyroid imbalance, acknowledges that many people, including herself, have become overweight due to comorbid diseases. This may be upsetting at first because one is not used to it, but she also says embracing it is more important than overthinking the weight gain. “There are many people who have body shamed me, including my close friends and family members. But I refuse to give up on myself or stop trying or get frustrated with all this negativity,” she says.

P Sindhu, a college student who is just 41 kg, is tired of being called all sorts of names for being skinny. One cannot help or alter the genes that they are born with, so it doesn’t matter if one is thick, flat, tall or dwarf. What matters is the character and nature. Sindhu is all for the body positivity movement as it provides mental relief to those who are constantly body shamed. She also recommends that people should start embracing and spreading positive awareness, especially among those who are constantly body shamed. “Body positivity aims at encouraging emotional well-being and self-acceptance, not obesity or anything else,” she says. Riddhi J, another student, claims that she has been made fun of for being too short.“Accepting one’s body is the key to happiness.”

What’s body positivity
Body positivity is the belief that everyone deserves a healthy body image, regardless of how society and popular culture define desirable shape, size or beauty

