COVID-19 impact: Socialising gets rarer by the day

Published: 11th May 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Work from home has taken over our lives. The on and off lockdowns and isolation have definitely brought changes in everyone’s life and physically socialising has become a rare event, with the pandemic forcing us to hangout with our buddies virtually. What if and when things ever get back to the good old days? Will we still be our confident selves? Will we be able to strike a conversation at the drop of a pin? 

Experts have found out what makes people lose confidence after being at home for long. Radhika Nalla Acharya, a clinical psychologist, says, “WFH has been going on for moths now and it is bound to impact people’s social skills. It will make them feel isolated and lonely as they are always occupied with work. They might even burn out. Many of my patients have complained that because of work from home their workload has increased. Because of this they are unable to even socialise with their loved ones online, forget meeting them.” 

For instance, D Shiny, who works at an MNC in Hyderabad, says, “Work from home has its own advantages and disadvantages. One major disadvantage is employees are unable to socialise. Spending quality time with family is definitely important but what’s also important is the fact that we are social beings. Being social helps us in our mental wellbeing. Many people call their workplace ‘home away from home’. That’s because of the relationship they share with their colleagues. And WFH is depriving people of such bonds. Introverts are becoming more and more introvert. Considering this fast-paced world we live in, it’s important for every person to grow along with others and that’s where socialising comes into the picture. I hope things get back to normal soon and people get to grow socially for their overall wellbeing.”

Similarly, Y Sandeep, who also works for a corporate company, had a very active social life which used to help him unwind. “In the last one year, online conversations with colleagues and friends has made our bond artificial. The Internet can never replace human contact. What has gone wrong with the WFH model is that it limits your lifestyle.”

What’s the solution: If you are working from home, are in a lockdown or in isolation, use technology and stay connected with people. There is a chance or opportunity to stay connected with people through videos these days. Whatever you used to do in person, try doing it virtually. For instance, having dinner,having a drink, cutting a birthday cake. Many people are suffering in these grim times, so socialise and appreciate each other virtually. Also, volunteer, say experts.

