STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Sajjanar flags off ambulance service in Hyderabad

Chairman of Vennapusa Foundation Subba Reddy talked about the high rates of ambulance services, especially during the ongoing Covid pandemic, that led to him this initiative.

Published: 11th May 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Additional Director General of Police of Telangana and Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar flagged off the free ambulance service offered by Vennapusa Foundation at the his office on Monday.

Chairman of Vennapusa Foundation Subba Reddy talked about the high rates of ambulance services, especially during the ongoing Covid pandemic, that led to him this initiative. Knowing the locality well, Subba Reddy decided to operate permanent and free ambulance services that can also be used for all sorts of emergency situations.

 Sajjanar lauded the efforts of the foundation for providing the free services to the needy people. The dedicated contact number for the free ambulance service is 7710872108.
Cyberabad traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar, and others were present at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajjanar Hyderabad Ambulance
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp