Sajjanar flags off ambulance service in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Additional Director General of Police of Telangana and Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar flagged off the free ambulance service offered by Vennapusa Foundation at the his office on Monday.

Chairman of Vennapusa Foundation Subba Reddy talked about the high rates of ambulance services, especially during the ongoing Covid pandemic, that led to him this initiative. Knowing the locality well, Subba Reddy decided to operate permanent and free ambulance services that can also be used for all sorts of emergency situations.

Sajjanar lauded the efforts of the foundation for providing the free services to the needy people. The dedicated contact number for the free ambulance service is 7710872108.

Cyberabad traffic DCP SM Vijay Kumar, and others were present at the event.