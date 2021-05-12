All Class 10 students declared passed, Telangana government announces

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All SSC Class X students of the academic year 2020-21 are promoted, according to a government order. The State government announced the same in an order on Tuesday. Considering students performance in the internal assessment, final grades will be announced.

Students performance in the internal assessment will account for 20 per cent of the marks and will be scaled up to 100 per cent marks. Earlier this year, the State government had decided to cancel the SSC examinations. All the 5.7 lakh students who registered for the exams will be given grace marks.

In the academic year 2019-20, the government promoted five lakh Class X students.