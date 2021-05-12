STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Fun during pandemic: Board games back on the table as video game consoles move into living rooms

The pandemic has changed the concept of how we unwind and chill. It has brought back board games on the table and video game consoles into living rooms.

Published: 12th May 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

The pandemic has brought back board games on the table

The pandemic has brought back board games on the table

By Sri Jahnavi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The pandemic has changed the concept of how we unwind and chill. It has brought back board games on the table and video game consoles into living rooms. While online gaming companies have seen a record rise in revenues, board games have taken both kids and adults down memory lane. 

Prateek Ojha, a city-based concept artist, believes that the pandemic has boosted online gaming. With a lot of free time at their disposal, many have joined virtual platforms where they can socialise with friends and family over a game. “It is a good source of entertainment and allows players to spend quality time with their friends from a distance. This is what has boosted the business as many games are selling like hotcakes during the pandemic,” he says. 

In these stressful times, gaming is therapeutic and helps preserve mental health. “So many people can now play to their hearts’ content, something they couldn’t do before the pandemic due to their busy lives. This has led the gaming industry to grow significantly,” he says. 

For Jacob, a hardcore gamer, video games began as a hobby, which quickly turned into an addiction. He also claims to have set up a YouTube channel where he uploads videos of him playing games and acing at it. “Video games are the cherry on top of my day,” he says.

The pandemic has also shown us that no one is too old for board games. Seventy-six-year-old Shubhashini Devi is happy that she gets to spend quality time with her grandchildren's daughters as they all play 12 KATTA, Ludo and Snakes & Ladders.

“It reminds me of my childhood days. Today’s generation is so much into gadgets and technology that they rarely have the opportunity to learn such interesting and entertaining games. These games improve one’s competitive spirit,” she says. The septuagenarian proudly shares how she taught her younger generation these classic games and made their pandemic safe and interesting.

Never too old to play Kids (3-15 yrs)

  • Guessing games
  • Brain games
  • GK games

Teens (16-24 yrs) 

  • Action games
  • Call of duty 

Adults (25+ yrs)

  • Family friendly, homely games
  • Ludo l Snakes and ladders
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prateek Ojha online gaming video games board games
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp