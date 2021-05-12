Fun during pandemic: Board games back on the table as video game consoles move into living rooms

Sri Jahnavi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pandemic has changed the concept of how we unwind and chill. It has brought back board games on the table and video game consoles into living rooms. While online gaming companies have seen a record rise in revenues, board games have taken both kids and adults down memory lane.

Prateek Ojha, a city-based concept artist, believes that the pandemic has boosted online gaming. With a lot of free time at their disposal, many have joined virtual platforms where they can socialise with friends and family over a game. “It is a good source of entertainment and allows players to spend quality time with their friends from a distance. This is what has boosted the business as many games are selling like hotcakes during the pandemic,” he says.

In these stressful times, gaming is therapeutic and helps preserve mental health. “So many people can now play to their hearts’ content, something they couldn’t do before the pandemic due to their busy lives. This has led the gaming industry to grow significantly,” he says.

For Jacob, a hardcore gamer, video games began as a hobby, which quickly turned into an addiction. He also claims to have set up a YouTube channel where he uploads videos of him playing games and acing at it. “Video games are the cherry on top of my day,” he says.

The pandemic has also shown us that no one is too old for board games. Seventy-six-year-old Shubhashini Devi is happy that she gets to spend quality time with her grandchildren's daughters as they all play 12 KATTA, Ludo and Snakes & Ladders.

“It reminds me of my childhood days. Today’s generation is so much into gadgets and technology that they rarely have the opportunity to learn such interesting and entertaining games. These games improve one’s competitive spirit,” she says. The septuagenarian proudly shares how she taught her younger generation these classic games and made their pandemic safe and interesting.

