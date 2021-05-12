On eve of lockdown, shoppers in Hyderabad go berserk

Mayank Tiwari By

HYDERABAD: With a complete lockdown to be enforced from Wednesday, people thronged markets in large numbers on Tuesday. Hundreds gathered for festival shopping ahead of Id-al-Fitr, violating the Covid-19 protocols, with no physical distancing and even masks. This apart, all the vegetable markets, grocery shops, departmental stores and provisional stores were busy post noon after the government announced lockdown restrictions with more stringent curbs from May 12 to reduce the load of coronavirus infections.

Shop owners in Tolichowki market street, Tappachabutra Market, Madina Market are furious about the government’s decision. “I will die out of hunger. I have a family of five to feed. Everyone is dependent on me. I cannot disappoint my family during the festival, not this year at least,” said Mubasheer Ali, a vendor selling artificial jewellery at Tolichowki market street.

Makeshift shops along the roadside near Rythu Bazar at Mehdipatnam selling vegetables and fruits also shot up prices within minutes after the lockdown announcement. Most of the non-essential stores like clothing stores, makeup stores, eateries, among many others, remained open for public until 9:30 pm after the imposition of night curfew at market streets in the city.

“Just yesterday, the price of tomato was Rs 10 per kg. I paid Rs 40 for one kg now,” said K Rajsheree, a purchaser on the roadside market at Mehdipatnam. “Not just tomatoes, all the vegetables and even fruits are being sold at a very high price in these shops,” she added.

SUDDEN LOCKDOWN ANNOUNCEMENT DAMPENS ID FESTIVITIES

The latest decision by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday came as shock for everyone, but mostly for those looking forward to Id-al-Fitr in a few days. “The CM should have held back the decision at least till Id was over. People not only purchase clothing but also grocery items and everyone is in a panic mood,” said Mohsin Khan, a resident of Tadbun. “Within minutes after the decision was announced, our tailor called me. She asked me to take whatever was completed and pay the amount,” said Ayesha Jabeen, a resident of Shaheen Nagar.