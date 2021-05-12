Tipplers throng wine shops after Telangana government announces lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State government announcing a lockdown from Wednesday, tipplers thronged wine shops across the city in large numbers fearing that liquor would not be available for several days.

As soon the lockdown made the headlines, tipplers rushed to wine shops and all of them witnessed a mad rush for a few hours.

Covid-19 protocols, like maintaining physical distance and sanitising hands in crowded places, went for a toss as tipplers were only worried about purchasing liquor. There is not even a single wine shop that sported a deserted look, which usually happens during weekdays.

Raj Kumar Reddy, who purchased several liquor bottles from a wine shop in Punjagutta, said that he waited for an hour to get the alcohol bottles. “I believe that the State government will extend the lockdown and to avoid buying liquor in black market, I purchased many bottles that would be sufficient for me for two weeks,” he said.