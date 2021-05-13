9 held for selling plot with forged documents in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Cyberabad Police on Wednesday arrested nine persons, while one got bail and three others are absconding, for allegedly being involved in selling plots owned by other people by creating forged documents. All the accused are hail from different parts of Hyderabad. The crime came to light after Arni Raghavendra Prasad, the complainant, had noticed that some people had wrongfully executed/registered a GPA (General Power of Authority) over his legally purchased land at Tellapur Village of Ramachandrapuram Mandal in Sangareddy District.

The accused had identified the said plot, collected certified copies of the said land documents from the concerned sub-registrar office, and created forged sale deed documents. After duplicating Prasad’s Aadhar card, they found a victim, Sampath Kumar, to see the plot. They showed the victim the forged documents and asked him to pay `6 lakh, which Kumar did on May 8.

Later, when they went to meet Kumar at his office along with one of the accused who acted as the GPA holder, to their surprise, the former asked them a few valid questions, and they all fled the spot. Based on the complainant’s report, subsequently, the investigation was taken over by EOW of Cyberabad. While Mukesh Agarwal, got bail from the HC, Md. Wasi Uzzaman, Vagmari Nagesh Varma, Kinjarapu Dilleshwar, Yellareddygari Sanjeeva Reddy, Md. Dawood Shariff, Md. Abdul Omer, Md. Mosin, Dandia Shiva Kumar (36), Shaik Mansoor (30) have been taken into custody.