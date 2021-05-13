STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Get into the spirit

A mind-boggling Rs 20 crore worth of liquor was bought in the city in a span of five hours before the lockdown kicked in from Wednesday.

Published: 13th May 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

wine, alcohol, liquor

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  A mind-boggling Rs 20 crore worth of liquor was bought in the city in a span of five hours before the lockdown kicked in from Wednesday. Assuming that you have stocked up on your favourite drinks, you have a good reason to celebrate World Cocktail Day today with these easy recipes from Stilldistilling Spirits, a distillery.

Daiquiri

The iconic Daiquiri has been at the helm of classic cocktails for the longest time. What started as a medicinal mixture of rum, water, lime and sugar for British Royal Navy sailors, eventually found itself being created as ‘The Daiquiri’ by Jennings Cox in 1898 in the tiny mining village of Daiquiri in Cuba. 

Shake all the ingredients together with ice in a shaker and simply strain it in a chilled coupe glass and finish off the drink with a garnish of a fresh lime wedge.How to make honey water — In a pan, add 100 ml honey and 50 ml water and simply stir on low flame till they blend well together. Cool it down for half an hour at room temperature.

Recipe

60ml White Rum
20ml Fresh Lime Juice
20ml Honey water

Rumhattan

The Rumhattan is inspired from a classic cocktail called the Manhattan, which was first recorded in 1882 as per a source but the exact origins have been disputed. The core spirit has always been Rye Whiskey or bourbon, which have the sweetness and body to combine well with vermouth and bitters. 

All the ingredients have to be stirred with ice to the perfect dilution, and strained into a chilled stem glass, preferably a Nick n Nora or a Coupe and finished with citrus oils expressed from an orange peel. The Manhattan is a sophisticated cocktail perfect for a late evening tipple.

Recipe

45ml Gold Rum
15ml Sweet vermouth
3 dashes- Aromatic Angostura bitters
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
liquor lockdown
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp