Get into the spirit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A mind-boggling Rs 20 crore worth of liquor was bought in the city in a span of five hours before the lockdown kicked in from Wednesday. Assuming that you have stocked up on your favourite drinks, you have a good reason to celebrate World Cocktail Day today with these easy recipes from Stilldistilling Spirits, a distillery.

Daiquiri

The iconic Daiquiri has been at the helm of classic cocktails for the longest time. What started as a medicinal mixture of rum, water, lime and sugar for British Royal Navy sailors, eventually found itself being created as ‘The Daiquiri’ by Jennings Cox in 1898 in the tiny mining village of Daiquiri in Cuba.

Shake all the ingredients together with ice in a shaker and simply strain it in a chilled coupe glass and finish off the drink with a garnish of a fresh lime wedge.How to make honey water — In a pan, add 100 ml honey and 50 ml water and simply stir on low flame till they blend well together. Cool it down for half an hour at room temperature.

Recipe

60ml White Rum

20ml Fresh Lime Juice

20ml Honey water

Rumhattan

The Rumhattan is inspired from a classic cocktail called the Manhattan, which was first recorded in 1882 as per a source but the exact origins have been disputed. The core spirit has always been Rye Whiskey or bourbon, which have the sweetness and body to combine well with vermouth and bitters.

All the ingredients have to be stirred with ice to the perfect dilution, and strained into a chilled stem glass, preferably a Nick n Nora or a Coupe and finished with citrus oils expressed from an orange peel. The Manhattan is a sophisticated cocktail perfect for a late evening tipple.

Recipe

45ml Gold Rum

15ml Sweet vermouth

3 dashes- Aromatic Angostura bitters

