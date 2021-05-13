STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Saving the day

Kalpana Ramesh has converted one of her houses in Gachibowli into an isolation centre

Published: 13th May 2021 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

The 4BHK house at Rolling Hills in Gachibowli can comfortably accommodate four patients | Twitter/ @kalpana_designs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Over the last one month we have seen the city’s health infrastructure cracking under the pandemic’s pressure. The shortage of oxygen cylinders, scant supply of medicines and the vaccination drive coming to a grinding halt. But the worst of all was the struggle to find something as basic as a hospital bed. While hospitals have been unable to cater to the high caseload, there are a few individuals who have risen to the occasion by doing their bit.

One of them is Kalpana Ramesh, an architect and environmentalist. She has converted one of her houses into an isolation centre.  The four-bedroom independent house at Rolling Hills in Gachibowli can comfortably accommodate four patients. 

“This house is right next to mine and has been lying vacant. So, my daughter suggested why not turn it into an isolation centre instead of giving it out on rent. It was a brilliant idea and I quickly got the place cleaned this morning (Wednesday) and posted about it on Twitter,”says Kalpana, who otherwise would have earned Rs 70,000 a month had she rented out the house.   

Tagging MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, she tweeted: “We have offered our rental property as an isolation facility for residents within our community of 100 homes. Fresh home cooked food/oxygen concentrator as back up (sic).”   According to Kalpana, all vacant rental residential properties within communities should become quarantine centres for residents.

“This will avoid other family members from contracting Covid, thereby reducing the load on hospitals. The communities can manage these isolation centres with the help of the doctors living there,” she suggests. Rolling Hills has about 10 doctors residing in the community and she plans to rope them in for regular check-ups and for monitoring the patients’vitals.

Ask her about who will feed them, she says: “I will. I have an organic kitchen garden and I love to cook. I will make fresh, nutritious food for them and make sure they drink warm water regularly.” Kalpana believes that no one should suffer alone. “We as a community should come together during these tough times and help each other.  The first six days of the infection are extremely crucial. If we are careful and look after ourselves well during this period, we will not have to get admitted to a hospital at all,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kalpana ramesh
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp